Mane ruled out of World Cup

[Source: BBC]

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup.

This as he now requires surgery on a knee injury he sustained playing for Bayern Munich.

On Monday, Senegal’s football federation said the 30-year-old would miss their first games at the tournament.

But a further MRI scan was completed on Wednesday that showed surgical intervention is needed.

Senegal will face the Netherlands on Tuesday at 4am in its opening match.

The tournament starts on Monday at 4am between Qatar and Ecuador.

