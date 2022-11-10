Mane may miss World Cup

[Photo: bavarianfootballworks.com]

Another football star, Sadio Mane, may miss the FIFA World Cup.

Mane has reportedly been ruled out of Senegal’s World Cup campaign after limping off during Bayern Munich’s clash against Werder Bremen with a tendon injury.

The former Liverpool forward was taken off just 20 minutes into Bayern’s 6-1 win over Bremen last night, leading to huge fears about his fitness for Qatar less than two weeks before the tournament begins.

However, Bayern Munich says Mane isn’t out of the World Cup yet, despite of reports saying that he would miss it.

Senegal will play Holland, Ecuador and hosts Qatar in the group stage.

Meanwhile, stars that will miss the World Cup due to injury includes Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Diogo Jota and Son Heung-Min.