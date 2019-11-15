Manchester United scrap Gulf region training camp plans amid rising tensions

Manchester United have scrapped plans for a training camp in the Gulf region during next month’s winter break because of security concerns.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to give his squad a few days off before going away for a training camp.

While the destination had not been decided, Qatar and Dubai would have been near the top of United’s list.

There has been a rise in tensions in the region after senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad and a Ukrainian International Airlines plane was accidentally shot down in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers.

Solskjaer has decided to keep his squad in Europe, most likely Spain or Portugal, to prepare for the rest of their campaign, which includes a

Europa League last-32 meeting with Belgian side Club Bruges.