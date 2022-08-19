Manchester United make an approach to sign Real Madrid midfielder

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Real Madrid’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro in a deal that would be worth about £60m.

The 30-year-old would become one of the club’s top earners if he decided to join the side currently bottom of the Premier League after two matches.

After talks to sign Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot collapsed over the player’s demands, United have turned their attention to Casemiro as they look to address weaknesses in Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Article continues after advertisement

Casemiro has been with Real since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.