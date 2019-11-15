Manchester United holds Man City to one-all draw

Manchester United and Manchester City played to a nil-all draw in their premier league match this morning.
In a game devoid of quality and excitement, neither side was able to carve out the opportunity that could make a difference.
In another match this morning, Aston Villa defeated Wolves 1-nil and New Castle edged West Brom 2-1.
Everton is currently leading Chelsea 1-nil.
[Source: BBC Sport]
