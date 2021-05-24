Football
Manchester United back in top six
December 31, 2021 10:19 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates after scoring for Manchester United [Source: Twitter]
Manchester United has moved back to the English Premier League top six after a comfortable win this morning.
The side-swept aside Burnley with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.
Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute curler from the edge of the area was United’s quickest top-flight goal.
Jadon Sancho doubled the hosts’ advantage before Cristiano Ronaldo tapped into an empty net to make it 3-nil.
Aaron Lennon pulled one back for the visitors three minutes later.
The victory extends United’s unbeaten run to eight matches.
