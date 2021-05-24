Home

Football

Manchester United back in top six

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 10:19 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team mates after scoring for Manchester United [Source: Twitter]

Manchester United has moved back to the English Premier League top six after a comfortable win this morning.

The side-swept aside Burnley with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute curler from the edge of the area was United’s quickest top-flight goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Jadon Sancho doubled the hosts’ advantage before Cristiano Ronaldo tapped into an empty net to make it 3-nil.

Aaron Lennon pulled one back for the visitors three minutes later.

The victory extends United’s unbeaten run to eight matches.

[Source: BBC Sport]

