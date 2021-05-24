Manchester City thumps Swindon

Manchester City thumped Swindon Town 4-1 in the FA Cup earlier today.

Bernardo Silva met a low cross from 19-year-old Cole Palmer to put them ahead early on.

Gabriel Jesus made it two after the Robins gifted the visitors possession on the edge of the area.

Ilkay Gundogan beat Lewis Ward with a free-kick from 25 yards to make it 3-0.

The Swindon goalkeeper did well to save a Jesus penalty minutes later after Silva was fouled by Jordan Lyden inside the box.

Harry McKirdy pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, only for Palmer to complete the scoring for City with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

[Source: BBC]