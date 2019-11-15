Manchester City returns with a win

Defending champions Manchester City returned to the Premier League after 100 days with a 3-0 win over a 10 men Arsenal.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden scored for City.

Arsenal’s Brazilian defender David Luiz was red carded in the 49th minute for a foul.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match,Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw in a match memorable for powerful statements before kick-off – and a major technology controversy.

As the action resumed behind closed doors at a largely deserted Villa Park, the players of both sides and officials took a knee for 10 seconds immediately before kick-off in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of those who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

[Source:BBC]