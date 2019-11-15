Football
Manchester City on second spot after thrashing Aston Villa
January 13, 2020 7:07 am
Sergio Aguero after scoring his hat-trick for Manchester City against Aston Villa [Source: Manchester City]
Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the English Premier League match this morning to go on the second spot behind leaders Liverpool.
Sergio Aguero scored his 12th hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history in rampant Manchester City’s six-goal hammering of struggling Aston Villa.
The Argentine moved level – and then past – Thierry Henry, before joining Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England’s top flight.
Only three men – Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole – are still ahead of him on the all-time Premier League list. Aguero’s number of hat-tricks is a Premier League record.
It was part of a merciless City performance as they took apart a Villa side who were suffering their worst defeat since Liverpool beat them at 6-0 at Villa Park in February 2016 and have dropped into the relegation zone.
Riyad Mahrez scored the first two, with Gabriel Jesus splitting Aguero’s double just before half-time.
The result leaves City second, the highest position they have occupied following a full round of matches since the beginning of November, although they remain 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.
[Source: BBC]