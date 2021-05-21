Manchester City midfielder fractures nose and eye socket

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in the Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the 60th minute by Gabriel Jesus after a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

“I feel OK now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back,” he tweeted.

Article continues after advertisement

Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 30, 2021

De Bruyne was named in the Belgium squad for Euro 2020, with his country’s first game on June 12 against Russia.

There are no indications yet whether the midfielder will be fit for the match in St Petersburg or if his injuries threaten his participation in the rest of the tournament.