Football

Manchester City forward ruled out with foot injury

BBC
October 15, 2021 6:00 am
Manchester City forward Ferran Torres

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has been ruled out for four to six weeks after fracturing his right foot on international duty.

The Spain international was replaced early in the second half after scoring twice against Italy in the Nations League semi-final.

He was deemed fit to start Sunday’s final but was forced off before the end of the defeat by France in Milan.

The 21-year-old is likely to miss big games for both club and country.

Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby, plus a Champions League match with Paris St Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain face Greece and Sweden in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

City said Torres has returned to Manchester for tests “and will continue to be monitored”.

