Manchester City fight back to beat Leicester

Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat Leicester 3-1 in their English Premier League clash this morning.

But despite their impressive victory, Manchester City is still third on the points table, a point behind Leicester and 11 behind the leaders, Liverpool.

City had to do it the hard way, falling behind to Jamie Vardy’s superbly taken breakaway goal, but inspired by a magnificent performance by Kevin de Bruyne, they roared back to take the points.

Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan netted the other goals for Manchester City.

[Source:BBC Sport]