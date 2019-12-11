Football
Manchester City fight back to beat Leicester
December 22, 2019 9:16 am
Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat Leicester 3-1 in their English Premier League clash this morning.
But despite their impressive victory, Manchester City is still third on the points table, a point behind Leicester and 11 behind the leaders, Liverpool.
City had to do it the hard way, falling behind to Jamie Vardy’s superbly taken breakaway goal, but inspired by a magnificent performance by Kevin de Bruyne, they roared back to take the points.
Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan netted the other goals for Manchester City.
[Source:BBC Sport]