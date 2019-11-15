Football
Manchester City beats Man United in Carabao Cup semifinal
January 8, 2020 10:38 am
Manchester City players celebrate [Source: Manchester City twitter]
Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 to win the first leg semifinal of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.
City opened the account in the 17th minute through Bernardo Silver before Riyaz Mahrez increased their lead to 2-0 16 minutes later.
United’s Andreas Pereira scored an own goal five minutes later to give City a 3-0 lead before the breather.
Marcus Rashford pulled one back for Manchester United for a 3-1 final scoreline.
The second leg will be hosted by Manchester City at the City of Manchester Stadium on the 30th of this month at 8.45am with City having a 3-1 aggregate.
The other semifinal will be played between Leicester City and Aston Villa at 9am tomorrow.