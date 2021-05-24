Man United stunned by Middlesbrough

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup as Middlesbrough came from behind in a nail-biting 16-shot penalty shootout.

The teams were locked at 1-all at fulltime with the winner to be determined in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

Young striker Anthony Elanga ballooned his shot over the bar to give Middlesbrough the win.

United only had themselves to blame after failing to take numerous chances in a game where they had 30 shots at goal, the clearest of which came when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half.

Jadon Sancho seemed to have put United on the road to the last 16 when he marked his FA Cup debut with a goal.

Instead, United’s most realistic chance of silverware has now disappeared.