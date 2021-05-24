Football
Man United stunned by Middlesbrough
February 5, 2022 10:58 am
[Source: FA Cup/Twitter]
Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup as Middlesbrough came from behind in a nail-biting 16-shot penalty shootout.
The teams were locked at 1-all at fulltime with the winner to be determined in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.
Young striker Anthony Elanga ballooned his shot over the bar to give Middlesbrough the win.
🚨 𝙆𝙀𝙔 𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙎 🚨@Boro pull off a huge cupset, knocking out @ManUtd at Old Trafford! 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qfjh7gKHbt
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 4, 2022
United only had themselves to blame after failing to take numerous chances in a game where they had 30 shots at goal, the clearest of which came when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half.
Jadon Sancho seemed to have put United on the road to the last 16 when he marked his FA Cup debut with a goal.
Instead, United’s most realistic chance of silverware has now disappeared.