Man United stay on course for a top four finish

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to stay on course for a top four finish in the English Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored a goal each to ensure United earn maximum points.

Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that keeps them in fifth place with 62 points, level on points with the Foxes but with an inferior goal difference.

Manchester City is on second place with 75 points while Chelsea is on third wih 63 points.

United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Champions League with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It extended United’s unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes United, who are still in the FA Cup and Europa League, have set themselves up for a thrilling end to the season.

“No-one thought in January that we would be in with a shout for top four,” he said.

“We have done fantastic since the restart. These are the games that matter. That is the thing at Manchester United, you have to step up and show your personality.”

[Source: BBC]