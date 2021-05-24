Home

Man United settles for a draw

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 6:00 am

Manchester United settled for another 1-all draw after being left frustrated by an impressive Southampton Saints side in the Premier League today.

The hosts were ahead 21 minutes into the game with Marcus Rashford escaping behind the Saints defence to convert an easy finish.

United paid at the start of the second half as Che Adams stayed onside to slot a finish into the far corner via the foot of the post.

In other matches, Brentford drew nil-all with Crystal Palace, Everton thumped Leeds 3-nil, and Brighton edged Watford 2-nil.

