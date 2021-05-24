Man United reopen training grounds

Manchester United has reopened its training ground after it was closed because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

United shut the first-team section of their Carrington facility last week and had top-flight games against Brentford and Brighton postponed.

The club said players have returned to training on a “staggered basis”.

On Monday, Premier League and English Football League clubs chose to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing Covid-19 disruption.

It added the reopening will give interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his squad time to prepare for their next fixture against Newcastle United at St James’ Park next week.

Manchester United recorded a number of positive Covid tests among players and staff following their 1-nil win at Norwich two weeks ago.