Man United reclaims top spot in EPL standing

Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League after coming from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1.

Paul Pogba scored a superb winner in the 65th minute.

Fulham kicked-off the match with a dream start after taking the lead in just the 5th minute through Ademola Lookman who beat the offside trap and fired in an angled drive.

United came back firing and it was Edinson Cavani, in the 25th minute to get the equaliser for a 1-all scoreline at the breather.

On the hour mark, Pogba stepped up to decide the contest, firing a superb angled drive across the diving Areola and into the far corner from 20 yards.

The win takes them to 40 points, two more than both Leicester and Manchester City, who had briefly taken top spot from the Foxes with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Fulham remain in the bottom three, four points behind 17th-placed Burnley.

[Source: BBC]