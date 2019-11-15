Football
Man United reaches FA Cup fourth round
January 16, 2020 7:54 am
Juan Mata after scoring for Manchester United against Wolves [Source: Manchetser United]
Juan Mata’s superb second-half goal sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Wolves 1-0.
The Spanish midfielder chipped over keeper John Ruddy to settle the third-round replay after being put through on goal by Anthony Martial.
🍟 @JuanMata8#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ADui5rhGfc
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2020Article continues after advertisement
Wolves had an early Pedro Neto strike ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball in the build-up.
But it was a deserved win for the hosts, who had the better chances in a tight game at Old Trafford.
🗣 “We’re through and we’re delighted with that.”
Here’s Ole’s full-time verdict 👇#MUFC pic.twitter.com/GSzPPLbvT8
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2020
Manchester United will next travel to either Watford or Tranmere – whose third-round replay at Prenton Park on Tuesday was postponed because of heavy rain.
In another match played today, Cardiff City beat Carlisle 4-3 in a thriller to force its way into the fourth round to face Reading.
[Source: BBC and Google]