Man United reaches FA Cup fourth round

Juan Mata’s superb second-half goal sent Manchester United into the FA Cup fourth round as they beat Wolves 1-0.

The Spanish midfielder chipped over keeper John Ruddy to settle the third-round replay after being put through on goal by Anthony Martial.

Wolves had an early Pedro Neto strike ruled out by the video assistant referee for a handball in the build-up.

But it was a deserved win for the hosts, who had the better chances in a tight game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will next travel to either Watford or Tranmere – whose third-round replay at Prenton Park on Tuesday was postponed because of heavy rain.

In another match played today, Cardiff City beat Carlisle 4-3 in a thriller to force its way into the fourth round to face Reading.

[Source: BBC and Google]