Man United manager signs new deal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal with the club until 2024, with an option for a further year.

The Norwegian, 48, took over permanently in March 2019, having been put in interim charge when Jose Mourinho departed three months earlier.

He led United to second place in the Premier League last season and the Europa League final, which they lost.

Solskjaer said he was “delighted” at signing the new contract.