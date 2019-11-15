Man United manager doesn't want league title talks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed today that talk of the Red Devils winning their first Premier League title since 2013 will remain out of bounds amongst him and his players.

The 47-year-old Norwegian finds himself now being praised after guiding United into third place in the table, five points off leaders Liverpool.

Solskjaer was earlier being favored for the sack earlier in the season.

United could move into second if they beat Leicester, who presently occupy that place, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will lead United to the League Cup semi-finals, where they will meet holders Manchester City.

[Source:Fox Sports]