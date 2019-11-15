Home

Football

Man United manager doesn't want league title talks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 1:17 pm
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.[pic:fox sports]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed today that talk of the Red Devils winning their first Premier League title since 2013 will remain out of bounds amongst him and his players.

The 47-year-old Norwegian finds himself now being praised after guiding United into third place in the table, five points off leaders Liverpool.

Solskjaer was earlier being favored for the sack earlier in the season.

Article continues after advertisement

United could move into second if they beat Leicester, who presently occupy that place, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will lead United to the League Cup semi-finals, where they will meet holders Manchester City.

[Source:Fox Sports]

