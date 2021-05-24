Home

Man United makes Champions League last 16

BBC Sports
November 24, 2021 6:31 am

Manchester United moved into the Champions League last 16 thanks to two late goals against Villarreal.

The Group F toppers won 2-nil this morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his record of scoring in every game in this season’s competition.

Jadon Sancho then sealed the victory in injury time when he blasted a shot that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

United, who sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday, have one round of matches left.

Michael Carrick’s men will be guaranteed to progress as group winners with a game to spare if Atalanta fail to win away at Swiss side Young Boys in the later today.

 

