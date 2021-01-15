Man United maintains top spot

Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League with a mediocre goalless stalemate against champions Liverpool at Anfield today.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but it was United who came closest when Bruno Fernandes’ 20-yard free-kick curled inches wide.

Brilliant again today, @_fabinhotavares 👏 pic.twitter.com/D6kWUmAS6c — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2021 Article continues after advertisement

Fernandes was then thwarted after the break by the outstretched leg of Liverpool keeper Alisson before Thiago’s long-range effort finally brought the previously unemployed David de Gea into action.

The result leaves United two points ahead of Leicester City in second.

Liverpool, who have scored just one goal in their past four league games, are a point behind the Foxes in third.

Manchester City will move up to second, two points behind United if they beat Crystal Palace in Sunday’s late game.