Football
Man United knocked out of Champions League
March 16, 2022 10:35 am
[Source: Atletico de Madrid/ TWITTER]
Manchester United’s Champions League campaign ended with a disappointing defeat.
The side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford to leave them with only a Premier League top-four place to fight for this season.
United lacked the craftiness to break down Atletico’s trademark resilience as Renan Lodi’s far-post header four minutes before half-time sent the Spanish champions into the last eight.
United dominated possession for large portions of the second half but Atletico built a wall of defensive resistance.
Manchester United is now left to fight for a place in next season’s Champions League in the final weeks of the domestic season.
[Source: BBC Sport]
