Man United knocked out of Champions League

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign ended with a disappointing defeat.

The side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford to leave them with only a Premier League top-four place to fight for this season.

United lacked the craftiness to break down Atletico’s trademark resilience as Renan Lodi’s far-post header four minutes before half-time sent the Spanish champions into the last eight.

Article continues after advertisement

United dominated possession for large portions of the second half but Atletico built a wall of defensive resistance.

Manchester United is now left to fight for a place in next season’s Champions League in the final weeks of the domestic season.

[Source: BBC Sport]