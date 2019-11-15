Man United jumps to second spot in EPL

Manchester United is now second on the Premier League ladder after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 today.

United is now two points behind leaders Liverpool having played the same number of games, which is as close as they have been to the top of the table at this stage of the season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The game seemed destined for a draw when Marcus Rashford took possession on the edge of the area, near to the goal-line and after cutting inside the box, the England man let fly with a left-footed shot.

Rashford says it would be “stupid” to think about winning the Premier League title at the moment despite his injury-time goal.

[Source: BBC]