Man United forward Anthony Martial a target for racial abuse on social media

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was racially abused on Instagram after his side’s 1-1 draw at West Brom on yesterday.

It is the second time in three weeks that Martial has been targeted while teammates Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe have also faced racism online.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said last week it would not ban a user who racially abused Swansea’s Yan Dhanda.

France forward Martial, 25, played 66 minutes of the 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

The social media post targeting Martial contains a number of users tagging Instagram and calling on the platform to do something about the issue.

Manchester United said their position remained unchanged from a statement issued at the end of January, when they said they were “disgusted” at the abuse and urged social media platforms and regulatory authorities “to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour”.

Police have been informed of the messages.