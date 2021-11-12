Man United falls at home again

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-0 in their Premier League clash this morning.

The win puts the pressure back on United’s struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as City cruised to victory with almost embarrassing ease at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer and United got off to the worst possible start when Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net after seven minutes and it was only the brilliance of keeper David de Gea that somehow kept City at bay until the final seconds of the first half.

De Gea produced a string of brilliant saves, denying Cancelo twice as well as Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne, plus even saving from his own defender Victor Lindelof.

However, Bernardo Silva took advantage of awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far post.

According to the BBC, the second half was merely a formality as City moved down the gears but still looked more likely to score in what was another chastening afternoon for Manchester United and their manager.

The result took City above Liverpool into second in the Premier League while fifth-placed United could fall 11 points behind leaders Chelsea later today.

[Source:BBC Sport]