Football
Man United fail to have a shot on target for first time five years
January 5, 2020 9:30 am
Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in a domestic game for the first time in five years.
This is after their goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderes in round three of the FA Cup this morning.
With United having a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City this month, the Old Trafford replay will take up their only spare January midweek without a game.
For Wolves, it adds to a marathon season that has already reached 36 games.
In a largely disappointing rematch of last year’s quarter-final, Marcus Rashford and Raul Jimenez both struck the woodwork in the second half.
Meanwhile, Manchester City is through to round four of the FA Cup after beating Port Vale 4-1.
[Source:BBC Sport]