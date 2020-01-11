Man United fail to have a shot on target for first time five years

Manchester United failed to have a shot on target in a domestic game for the first time in five years.

This is after their goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderes in round three of the FA Cup this morning.

With United having a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City this month, the Old Trafford replay will take up their only spare January midweek without a game.

For Wolves, it adds to a marathon season that has already reached 36 games.

In a largely disappointing rematch of last year’s quarter-final, Marcus Rashford and Raul Jimenez both struck the woodwork in the second half.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is through to round four of the FA Cup after beating Port Vale 4-1.

[Source:BBC Sport]