Man United ends Arsenal’s unbeaten run

[Photo: goal.com]

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-1 win this morning.

United is now fifth on the table with 12 points while Arsenal remains at the top with 15.

New signing Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford got two as Manchester United ended Arsenal’s 100% start to the season at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian, Antony, opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time in the pulsating duel, sweeping a shot into the far corner.

However, Bukayo Saka equalized in the 60th minute before Rashford got his double.

In another game, Brighton beat Leicester 5-2.