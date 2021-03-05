Man United end Man City's winning run

Manchester United has ended Manchester City’s 21 game-winning run in the Premier League this morning.

Man United put on an impressive derby 2-nil victory over Man City at Etihad Stadium.

United now has 22 unbeaten league away games including 14 wins.

They stunned City with a fast start and were ahead after a penalty was awarded inside the first 30 seconds when Gabriel Jesus fouled the impressive Antony Martial.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot despite City keeper Ederson getting a strong hand on the ball, then United fashioned the win with a mixture of solid defense and constant menace on the break.

Pep Guardiola’s side still has what looks to be an unassailable 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

[Soure: BBC]