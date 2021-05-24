Football
Man United drawn against Atletico Madrid
BBC Sport
December 14, 2021 5:11 am
[Source: AFP Photo]
Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time.
A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.
Holders Chelsea face Ligue 1 champions Lille and Premier League champions Manchester City come up against Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.
Six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan.
