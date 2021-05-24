Home

Football

Man United drawn against Atletico Madrid

BBC Sport
December 14, 2021 5:11 am
[Source: AFP Photo]

Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time.

A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.

Holders Chelsea face Ligue 1 champions Lille and Premier League champions Manchester City come up against Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.

Article continues after advertisement

Six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan.

