Man United drawn against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after the draw for the knockout stages took place for a second time.

A “technical problem” caused an error in the initial draw, which Uefa said had been “declared void”.

Holders Chelsea face Ligue 1 champions Lille and Premier League champions Manchester City come up against Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.

Six-time winners Liverpool play three-time winners Inter Milan.