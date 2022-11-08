Man United draw Barcelona in Europa League

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho’s Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes.

The first legs are on 16 February, with the second legs on 23 February.

The winners go into the last 16, which includes Arsenal after they topped their Europa League group.

United, who finished second behind Real Sociedad in their group, will be away for the first leg at the Nou Camp, followed by a meeting at Old Trafford seven days later.

Erik ten Hag’s side were heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the summer, but the Dutch international ended up staying with the Spanish side.

Barcelona, who are top of La Liga, finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in their Champions League group.

Sevilla have won the Europa League six times and will take on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.