Man United beats Liverpool in FA Cup thriller

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round FA Cup thriller at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes’ superb 78th-minute free-kick forced United into the fifth round.

Liverpool led a fantastic contest through Mohamed Salah, who then equalised after Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford had struck for the hosts either side of the break.

But in a game which had everything last week’s drab stalemate between this pair at Anfield lacked, Fernandes came off the bench to have the final word after Fabinho had fouled Edinson Cavani on the edge of the area.

Fernandes might have been slightly off the pace in recent games but when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed his £47m inspiration to come up with another special moment, the Portuguese delivered, bending his shot round the wall and beyond Allison’s reach.

The victory earns United a home meeting with an in-form West Ham side managed by former boss David Moyes in the fifth round.

But the search for form goes on for Liverpool, whose only win in seven games since that seven-goal hammering of Crystal Palace came against Aston Villa’s kids in the last round, and who have a meeting with Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham looming on Thursday.

Manchester United will now play West Ham in the fifth round on the 11th of next month at 7:45am.

2020-21 Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw

1 Burnley v AFC Bournemouth or Crawley Town

2 Manchester United v West Ham United

3 Sheffield United v Bristol City

4 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton

5 Barnsley v Chelsea

6 Everton v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

7 Swansea City v Manchester City

8 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

[Source: BBC and TheFA]