Man United beats Chelsea in EPL

Manchester United managed to go on the seventh spot in the English Premier League after defeating Chelsea two-nil.

Anthony Martial and Maguire scored headed goals in each half for United.

The Red Devils claimed a crucial win at Chelsea in another game in which the video assistant referee played a key role.

Watch all of the best bits from our third victory over Chelsea this season 🍿#MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/TNXDQzJpjg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2020

Harry Maguire did not receive a red card after appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi, while Kurt Zouma’s volley was ruled out by VAR for a push.

Substitute Olivier Giroud nodded in but that too was disallowed for offside.

Man Utd move to within 3⃣ points of Chelsea#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/5SgZG2OMDW — Premier League (@premierleague) February 17, 2020

[Source: BBC]