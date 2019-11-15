Football
Man United beats Chelsea in EPL
February 18, 2020 10:15 am
Anthony Martial's glancing header gives Manchester United their first goal [Source: Premier League].
Manchester United managed to go on the seventh spot in the English Premier League after defeating Chelsea two-nil.
Anthony Martial and Maguire scored headed goals in each half for United.
The Red Devils claimed a crucial win at Chelsea in another game in which the video assistant referee played a key role.
Harry Maguire did not receive a red card after appearing to kick Michy Batshuayi, while Kurt Zouma’s volley was ruled out by VAR for a push.
Substitute Olivier Giroud nodded in but that too was disallowed for offside.
[Source: BBC]