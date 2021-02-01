Man United beats Brighton, Newcastle holds Tottenham in EPL

Manchester United came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 in the English Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took a significant step towards confirming a place in next year’s Champions League.

Brighton looked set for the first Old Trafford victory in their history when former United striker Danny Welbeck reacted quickest after his initial header had been saved, nodding the visitors in front from close range.

However, not for the first time this season, United improved from a lethargic opening period to sweep to victory in the second.

Marcus Rashford levelled when he opened up his body and rolled an excellent shot into the corner from Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off.

Then, with eight minutes remaining, teenager Mason Greenwood headed home his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford this season after Paul Pogba’s volley had bounced into the ground.

The result gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side an 11-point cushion in the battle for a top-four place, although West Ham and Everton could reduce that to eight if they both win their matches in hand.

In another entertaining game played this morning, Newcastle earned a vital point after holding Tottenham 2-all at St James’ Park.

The Magpies continued its fight for Premier League survival thanks to a late equaliser from on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock

The 21-year-old reacted quickest, after Miguel Almiron’s effort was cleared off the line, to fire into the roof of the net and deny Spurs a place in the top four for the first time since 2 January.

Newcastle took the lead when Joelinton slotted home a lovely threaded pass from Sean Longstaff after Spurs were guilty of overplaying at the back.

Jose Mourinho’s side responded within 90 seconds as the hosts, and in particular Emil Krafth, failed to clear in the area, and an alert Kane prodded home for his 18th goal of the campaign.

The visitors were leading four minutes later when Kane, fed by a brilliant reverse pass from Tanguy Ndombele, clinically fired across Martin Dubravka from the right-hand corner of the penalty area.

The 27-year-old almost got a third, moments before Willock’s goal, but his effort cannoned into the base of the post and behind.

Newcastle – who have now only won two of their past 19 Premier League games – remain 17th, but have a three-point advantage over Fulham who occupy the final relegation spot after the Cottagers lost 3-1 at Aston Villa.

Tottenham, who conceded a 97th-minute equaliser against Newcastle earlier in the season, move up to fifth – above Liverpool and West Ham – but remain two points behind Chelsea who are in the final Champions League spot.

[Source: BBC]