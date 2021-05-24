Man United beats Brentford

The heroic efforts of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, help give the Red Devils a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford today.

Teenager Anthony Elanga headed his first goal of the season after the break before Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood.

Ralf Rangnick’s change was fully justified as substitute Marcus Rashford scored with a smooth near-post finish after 77 minutes, with Fernandes the creator again.