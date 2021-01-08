Man United at the top of Premier League ladder

Manchester United is at the top of the English Premier League standings after beating Burnley 1-0 today.

It’s the first time in the seven seasons since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have never been higher than second at this stage of the season.

Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League ladder.

United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until stoppage time.

Manchester United now have 36 points from 17 matches and they are three points clear of second placed team and defending champions Liverpool.