Football
Man United at the top of Premier League ladder
January 13, 2021 9:59 am
Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring the lone goal for Manchester United [Source: Premier League]
Manchester United is at the top of the English Premier League standings after beating Burnley 1-0 today.
It’s the first time in the seven seasons since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have never been higher than second at this stage of the season.
Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League ladder.
United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until stoppage time.
Manchester United now have 36 points from 17 matches and they are three points clear of second placed team and defending champions Liverpool.
