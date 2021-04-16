Football
Man City withdraws from ESL, Chelsea soon to follow
BBC SPORT
April 21, 2021 6:32 am
[Source: Euro Weekly News]
Manchester City have withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) and Chelsea are also preparing to do so.
Efforts to leave come just two days after both were announced as two of six English clubs to sign up to the controversial new competition.
The ESL has been widely criticized since being announced on Sunday.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson announced on social media his side’s “collective position” is they do not want the Super League to take place.
