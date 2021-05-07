Man City win thriller against Newcastle

Manchester City twice came from behind to win a Premier League classic 4-3 against Newcastle in their first game since being confirmed as Premier League champions.

Ferran Torres registered a hat-trick for City and his superb backheeled finish was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth.

Pep Guardiola, who surprisingly selected Scott Carson in goal – almost a decade on from his last English top-flight game – saw his City side dominate early on but fall behind to Emil Krafth’s powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey’s corner.

Joao Cancelo equalised with a deflected effort into the bottom right corner and when Torres expertly turned home Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick 185 seconds later it looked as though the visitors could cut loose.

But Steve Bruce, who had called upon his Newcastle side to go toe-to-toe with the champions will have been delighted by the character his players displayed.

While they were forced to soak up considerable pressure, they levelled when City defender Nathan Ake was deemed to have fouled Joelinton, allowing the Brazilian to score from the penalty spot.

A poorly judged tackle by City full-back Kyle Walker handed the Magpies a second penalty just after the hour mark, with Joe Willock following-up to score after Carson had saved his initial spot-kick.

However, Torres and City struck back, with the Spaniard finding the top right corner from Gabriel Jesus’ delivery and becoming the youngest player to score a league hat-trick for a Guardiola team, when turning in a Cancelo shot that came back off the Newcastle post.

It rounded off a captivating encounter and brought up another milestone for Guardiola’s side, who set a new league record with their 12th consecutive victory away from home.