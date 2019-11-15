Home

Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 18, 2019 5:37 am
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane against City manager Pep Guardiola [Source: Squawka]

Manchester City’s reward for winning its Champions’ League group was a guaranteed last 16 pairing with a team that only finished runner-up.

It got Real Madrid.

The record 13-time champions will host the first leg on February 26 against the ambitious Premier League title holders, who are trying to win the European Cup for the first time.

The match pits Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane against City manager Pep Guardiola.

Zidane has won three Champions League titles in three attempts with Madrid, while Guardiola has been seeking his third title for almost a decade after winning twice with Barcelona.

The first legs of the Champions League final 16 will be played between February 18 and 26, with the return games from March 10-18.

The final on May 30 will be held in Istanbul.

