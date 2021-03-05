Home

Man City thumps Southampton in Premier League

| @BBCWorld
March 11, 2021 7:00 am
Ilkay Gundogan and his Man City team-mates celebrate

Manchester City returned to winning ways in style with a thumping win over Southampton 5-2 today.

Man City moves 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne both scored twice as City delivered an emphatic and instant response to their defeat in Sunday’s Manchester derby.

A strong Southampton start counted for nothing when Ryan Bertrand switched off and, from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross, De Bruyne swept home from close range after Alex McCarthy had kept out Phil Foden’s initial effort.

Saints, who had conceded nine goals at Old Trafford on their previous visit to Manchester at the start of February, quickly hit back through James Ward-Prowse’s spot-kick after Aymeric Laporte fouled Jannik Vestergaard from a corner.

