Man City thumps Man United

Manchester City humiliated Manchester United 6-3 in their Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks.
Haaland’s rampant start to the season continued as he made it 17 goals in 11 starts.
Phil Foden also netted a hat-trick as City is now one point behind leaders Arsenal.
In another match, Leeds and Aston Villa drew nil-all.
