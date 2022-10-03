Man City thumps Man United

[Photo: ,Manchester Evening News]

Manchester City humiliated Manchester United 6-3 in their Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks.

Haaland’s rampant start to the season continued as he made it 17 goals in 11 starts.

Article continues after advertisement

Phil Foden also netted a hat-trick as City is now one point behind leaders Arsenal.

In another match, Leeds and Aston Villa drew nil-all.