Man City through to EFL Cup final

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-0 this morning to book a spot in the Carabao Cup final for the fourth year in a row.

John Stones poked home early in the second half before Fernandinho secured progression with a shot from just outside the box.

According to BBC Sport, an edgy first half saw City dominate for large periods, with two goals ruled out for offside.

Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on the 25th of April.

[Source:BBC Sport]