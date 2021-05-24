Home

Football

Man City thrashes Leeds, reclaims top spot

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: Manchester City/ Twitter]

Manchester City produced the perfect response to Premier League title rivals Liverpool by outclassing Leeds United 4-0 to regain top spot.

City needed the win after Liverpool had overtaken them earlier this morning with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

Rodri netted the opener in the 13th minute before Nathan Ake pounced from close range to double their lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Phil Foden was City’s orchestrator setting up their third goal to Gabriel Jesus with 12 minutes left on the clock and Fernadinho added icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

In other matches, Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich, Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton, Burnley 2-1 Watford and Brighton 3-0 Wolves.

[Source: BBC Sport]

