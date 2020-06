Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 in the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez netted twice while David Silva added another.

It also completed 10 goals and six points in two games and a result that means Liverpool will have to keep the champagne on ice for at least another 24 hours until City face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday at 7:15am.

