Man City thrashes Brighton, Sheffield United stuns Chelsea

Manchester City continue its impressive goal scoring spree as they thrashed Brighton 5-0 in the English Premier League.

Raheem Sterling got his hat-trick while Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silver scored a goal each.

In another match played this morning, Sheffield United stunned Chelsea with a 3-0 victory.

This win has moved United to sixth place while Chelsea remain in third spot in the Premier League table.

David McGoldrick sturucked twice while Oli McBurnie scoored one.

In another match, champions Liverpool was held one-all by Burnley.

Andrew Robertson scored for the Reds while Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley.

Norwich went down to West Ham 0-4 with four goals coming from Antonio.

After this loss, Norwich has been relegated with three games still to play.

Watford beat Newcastle 2-1 to go six points clear of the drop zone with goals from Deeney from the spot kick.