Football
Man City thrash champions Liverpool
July 3, 2020 9:45 am
Phil Foden scored his seventh goal of the season for Man City. [Source: BBC]
Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning celebrations were slightly dampened as they were thrashed 4-0 by former champions Manchester City this morning.
City scored three goals in 20 minutes starting with a penalty from Kevin de Bruyne before Raheem Sterling netted the second and midfielder Phil Foden scored the goal.
The fourth goal came in the second half when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently slid the ball into his own net.
[Source:BBC]
