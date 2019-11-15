Man City thrash champions Liverpool

Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning celebrations were slightly dampened as they were thrashed 4-0 by former champions Manchester City this morning.

City scored three goals in 20 minutes starting with a penalty from Kevin de Bruyne before Raheem Sterling netted the second and midfielder Phil Foden scored the goal.

The fourth goal came in the second half when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently slid the ball into his own net.

[Source:BBC]