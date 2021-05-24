Man City star says he got injured during robbery

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo says he suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of robbers while with his family.

The 28-year-old posted an image of his injuries on Instagram.

He wrote on his Instagram that the robbers took all his jewelries and left his face with cuts.

Article continues after advertisement

Cancelo has been a key part of the defending champions’ march to the top of the Premier League table, appearing in all but one of City’s games in the competition this season.

He was voted into the Professional Footballers’ Association Premier League team of the season in 2020-21, having arrived at City in a £60m deal from Juventus in August 2019.

Manchester City said in a statement they were “shocked and appalled” by the incident, giving reassurance that the club stands in support of Cancelo and his family.

[Source: BBC Sport]