Man City star Gabriel Jesus test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19.

The players, along with two members of staff, will isolate in accordance with Premier League and government protocol.

City will likely be without the duo for Premier League games against Newcastle United tomorrow, Everton two days later, and Chelsea on January 3.

Jesus’ obvious replacement Sergio Aguero is being eased back after a knee issue and played 16 minutes on Wednesday.

England right-back Walker apologized in May for breaking coronavirus lockdown guidelines twice.

Manchester City is eight points behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool, with a game in hand.