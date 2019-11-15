Home

Man City reach Carabao Cup final despite losing to Man United

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 30, 2020 9:36 am
Man City reach Carabao Cup final despite losing to Man United [Source: Cyprus Mail]

Manchester City went down one-nil to Manchester United in the second-leg semifinal of the Carabao Cup.

Despite the loss, they managed to advance through to the final.

Holders City will face Aston Villa in the final, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford, City pushed forward in search of a goal to put the tie to bed but could find no way past an inspired David de Gea.

Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.

Pep Guardiola’s side are into the final for a third successive year and will go for their seventh EFL Cup win when they face Villa in the final at Wembley on 1 March.

Only Liverpool, who have won it eight times, have a better record in the competition.

[Source: BBC]

